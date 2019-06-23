Kylie Jenner’s social media reignites rumors that she’s had plastic surgery

The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to allegations concerning plastic surgery.

Just a few days ago, fans questioned whether Kylie Jenner’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian went under the knife to get what appeared to be a nose job after a recent Instagram photo.

Now, Kylie Jenner’s in the hot seat.

The makeup mogul previously owned up to getting her famous pout enhanced, admitting that she had lip fillers done. Thus far, though, she’s kept mum about other enhancements she may have had.

Fans speculated that the young billionaire had a boob job, a nose job, and butt implants. Recently, the butt implant rumor was set ablaze again when the reality star shared an entire Instagram video dedicated to her derriere.

You can see it below.

The 21-year-old, like all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, is not shy about flaunting her figure online. In fact, it might be encouraged by their momager, Kris Jenner.

Kylie’s Instagram is full of photos of her in curve-hugging outfits showing off her goods. And if she did get butt implants, she probably paid a pretty penny for them, so why not show them off?

Thus far, she hasn’t responded to any commentary that she’s had work done. Instead, she’s posted Instagram stories of herself and friend Sophia Richie (who is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick) and sister Kendall Jenner at a ’70s themed birthday party.

In true Kylie form, it was full of skin-tight clothing, a wig, and lots of staring blankly into the camera while lip-syncing rap songs.