Kylie Jenner’s skincare line slated by Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson, fans question its vegan label

Kylie Jenner has created her own skincare line for her Kylie Cosmetics range because, of course, she has. But some fans aren’t as excited about it as the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was when she released it — and that includes fellow makeup mogul and YouTube sensation Jeffree Star.

While Kylie’s team is busy retweeting glowing reviews from social media users and celebrities alike (James Charles and Madison Beer both raved over the line), there are two people that weren’t particularly impressed: Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson.

Jeffree Star has his own makeup line and has previously admitted to making hundreds of millions in revenue annually between all of his ventures combined. But, on his YouTube channel, he gives other brands a chance and will review their items “honestly.”

Well, “honestly” in that he often slates brands from people he doesn’t particularly love. He even once did a “Full Face of Brands That Hate Me” video, which either proves his sense of humor or extreme pettiness. Or both.

But in this review, he wasn’t particularly kind about Kylie Skincare. He and his buddy, YouTube star Shane Dawson came together to give the product their honest thoughts. And it wasn’t pretty.

The pair said they didn’t like the way it smelled, and Jeffree even dubbed the line to be “basic.” As they opened the packaging on the products, they both said, “This ain’t it,” when inspecting how things were laid out.

In addition to the drag, on Jeffree’s channel, Kylie also faced criticism for some of the ingredients of the products. The youngest Kar-Jenner prides her skincare on being suitable for all skincare types. She’s also stated that it is cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free, sulphate-free and gluten-free.

But that wasn’t enough for some fans, who said her choice of crushed walnuts as an ingredient can be harmful to some skin types, particularly those with sensitive skin.

And while Jenner stated that her skincare line was vegan, some fans took it upon themselves to do some sleuthing. Her Vanilla Milk Toner contains squalene oil, which can be sourced from sharks. While some accused her of lying about this in her marketing, the squalene oil used in Kylie Skin is actually plant-based.

Others objected to her use of glycerin, mistaking it for glycerine, which can contain animal fats. Kylie, in fact, only used glycerin without the “e,” which denotes it as a vegan-friendly ingredient.

Lastly, fans accused her of being untrue to her word by using 3-Hydroxyacetophenone, which is a product derived from beavers. But Jenner actually used Hydroxyacetophenone, which is a lab-made alternative. Although its compound is pretty much the exact same as what you’d find in beavers, it was made in a lab.

So, no beavers were harmed in the making of Kylie Skin. Phew.

But what’s the public opinion?

Well, she’s had to re-stock already, which is part and parcel for most of her products. Time will only tell if this becomes a staple in her Kylie Cosmetics line.

You can decide for yourself and purchase Kylie Skin wherever Kylie Cosmetics are sold.