Kylie Jenner’s massive pay per post on Instagram revealed and it’s probably more than your house is worth!

Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are always posting photos of themselves with a variety of products. One of the most famous the family promotes is Sugar Bear Hair, which claims to give you amazing looking locks by eating the candy-flavored vitamin once a day.

Although the makeup mogul is famous for her extensions and wigs, she’ll still take the cash for the flogging the product, as her payout is reportedly worth more than most people’s homes.

According to a Hopper HQ report, Kylie Jenner reportedly gets paid a whopping $1.2 million each time she posts a product placement on Instagram.

Ariana Grande follows behind her at a cool $1 million to promote items.

It’s well known that Kylie Jenner’s biggest product is her makeup brand, which has made her a billionaire while she’s barely old enough to legally drink alcohol. But by squeezing in a sponsored post here and there, she rounds out the difference, bringing home some serious bacon for her family.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, who was once the queen of the family’s influence, is the fourth-highest paid Instagrammer. She reportedly rakes in $900,000 per post and is also seen often flogging Sugar Bear Hair and other similar products.

Hey, when you need some extra cash, you need some extra cash, right?

