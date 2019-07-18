Kylie Jenner’s lavish girls’ vacay: Jordyn Woods clears the air on not being invited

Kylie Jenner fans know that the make-up mogul has been on a lavish vacation in Turks and Caicos all week to celebrate the release of her Kylie Skin line.

The reality star turned billionaire got her own private jet to ferry herself and several of her gal-pals to the sunny vacation. The girls were treated to a private villa, bikinis, and even Kylie Skin themed clothing and drinks.

Noticeably missing from the celebration is Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former BFF. The pair used to be almost literally attached at the hip but fell out after it was revealed that Jordyn hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy.

We need to publicize better headlines.. who’s writes the articles? who decides what is posted on blogs? And why is there a new story every other day explaining “how I feel” about something I’ve never spoken to anyone about? — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) July 17, 2019

After a few blogs detailed Jordyn’s alleged feelings about her exclusion from the tropical getaway, Jordyn slammed them for never actually speaking to her.

“We need to publicize better headlines.. who’s writes the articles? who decides what is posted on blogs? And why is there a new story every other day explaining ‘how I feel’ about something I’ve never spoken to anyone about?” she mused on Twitter.

To be fair, Jordyn probably does have some feeling about being excluded from the party, but she’s made it clear she hasn’t shared these feelings with any websites or magazines.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus, but will return this fall.