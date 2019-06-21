Kylie Jenner throws subtle Instagram shade at ex-BFF Jordyn Woods

The next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs on Sunday, is set to be a juicy one. With the discovery of Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson’s alleged affair, the drama is going to hit an all-time high.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods used to be BFFs, that is, until Jordyn was caught with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend. Understandably, the whole thing caused a huge rift between the pair. Although it’s rumored they’re working on their friendship, if Kylie’s latest Instagram post is any indication, that rumor might not hold much water.

The make-up mogul recently posted a picture of herself in a body suit sipping champagne with the caption, “Another day, another episode of me minding my own business.”

It’s hard to say who she’s throwing shade at here, but one can assume it’s got something to do with Jordyn with the new Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode set to air Sunday evening.

Reportedly, Kylie and Jordyn both recently attended the same birthday party, but there wasn’t any warm fuzzy reunion. To be fair, there wasn’t much drama either, so it’s hard to say where the two stand now.

But we do know that this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up is going to be filled with spicy hot tea. Tune in Sunday at 9/8 central on E! to catch up.

