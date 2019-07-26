Kylie Jenner still hurt after Jordyn Woods scandal, is keeping friendship circle tight

Those who keep up with the Kardashians (or Kar-Jenners) will know all about the shocking cheating scandal in which Kylie Jenner’s BFF hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy.

While that finally split up Tristan Thompson and Khloe for good, it also affected Kylie in a major way. It forced her to choose between her sister and her BFF. And of course, Kylie chose Khloe.

But according to an “insider” who spoke to Us Weekly, Kylie is now restricting her friendship circle even further due to fears that she could be betrayed again.

“Kylie keeps those in her intimate circle very close. Kylie’s friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy, which Jordyn proved not to be. Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn’s actions and her decision making. It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted,” the alleged insider dished.

Kylie and Jordyn had been friends since high school, and Jordyn had almost become another member of the Kar-Jenner family. Not only was she heavily featured on Kylie’s series, Life of Kylie, but she also lived with Kylie for a while.

The pair committed to each other in a “ceremony” during the short run of Kylie’s reality series. But that commitment wasn’t bigger than the bond of sisterhood because after the world learned what Jordyn and Tristan had done, Kylie distanced herself and Jordyn moved out of her home.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus.