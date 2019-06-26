Kylie Jenner starts feud with Alex Rodriguez, claps back at his recent interview

Kylie Jenner may have looked smoking hot during her MET gala appearance, but not everyone was impressed by her.

Alex Rodriguez, otherwise known as A-Rod, recently told Sports Illustrated that when he met Kylie Jenner, she was totally vapid and boring.

“Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is,” he dished.

Understandably, fans are kind of confused as to why A-Rod was even talking about Kylie during his Sports Illustrated interview, but that’s a whole other matter.

Instead of letting the whole thing slide under the radar, Kylie chose to clap back.

“Um no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” the makeup mogul shared retweeting his interview with her version of the night’s events.

Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/EnItnYlq0R — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 25, 2019

To be fair, Kylie Jenner is probably the youngest person to own a billion dollar company, so if she was bragging about how rich she is, it’s fair play to her.

A-Rod then responded, stating, “OMG that’s right @KylieJenner. It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you.”

So, which is true?

It’s hard to say, but either way, it’s kind of weird the subject of Kylie even came up during his interview.