Kylie Jenner stars in Instagram music video, twins with Stormi in sheer frocks

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Kylie Jenner knows how to put together an Instagram music video that we want to replay again and again!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star delighted her fans by dressing herself and precious daughter Stormi Webster in matching sheer frocks in the video set to beautiful music (and for those who think that it’s Kylie herself singing, read on for the unexpected answer).

Add in lots of confetti (the baby loved it) and Kylie clearly adoring her time with her daughter as the music seems to enchant them both, and you’ve got an Instagram video that belongs in your Bookmarks and Favorites collection.

Kylie Jenner tells Instagram what she’s wanted to do ever since she knew she was pregnant

Some expectant moms focus on turning a room into a nursery when they learn that they’re pregnant, while others come up with ideas for a gender reveal party.

But Kylie Jenner is in a league of her own as she reveals her reaction to learning she was pregnant with what turned out to be Stormi Webster.

Read More Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are reportedly on the way to becoming BFFs again

Kylie shared that “since the day” she learned about her pregnancy, she has been planning “an entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter.”

Jenner admitted that she was eager for “the reveal,” predicting that Kylie Cosmetics fans “will fall in love” with the Stormi Collection, set to launch February 1, 2020.

Kylie Jenner gets adorable responses from KUWTK family, including Travis Scott

Known for their support of each other, the KUWTK flocked to their cosmetic queen’s Instagram to share their enthusiasm for her upcoming collection devoted to her daughter.

“This is everything 💕💕💕💕 my heart is full,” wrote mom and manager Kris Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian wrote a series of hearts.

And when Travis Scott, Stormi’s father, added his own hearts, he opened the door to a flood of questions about his relationship status with Kylie….as well as his role, if any, in the music for the video.

Travis Scott plays unexpected role in Kylie Jenner Instagram video

The KUWTK star’s Instagram fans speculated that it was actually Kylie singing, pointed out E! News.

“The real question is… is that Kylie singing?” began the debate.

And the real answer is: No, that’s not Jenner crooning.

Twitter got it right.

The track, which has not been released except for Jenner’s unofficial Instagram video drop, features musician Kaash Paige, who tweeted, “I’m on Don Toliver project with him and Travis Scott.”