Kylie Jenner shows off tiny waist in tight latex on Instagram amid weight loss diet

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Kylie Jenner knows how to delight her Instagram users. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star just did it again in a latex jumpsuit so tight it looks painted on!

With her long hair pulled back into a sassy ponytail, Kylie looks oh so elegant as she poses in front of the mirror. But wait, there’s more

Click the scroll button in the image on her Instagram page and Jenner shows off her full body pose. As for that blue color of the KUWTK star’s jumpsuit?

We’re thinking maybe she’s just a tad feeling blue about following her strict weight loss diet this weekend.

Kylie Jenner follows Kim Kardashian and sisters’ lead in strict weight loss diet

From Kim Kardashian to Khloe to Kourtney, Kylie’s big sisters are famous for their weight-loss diets. Kim has become the poster girl for the high-fat, low-carb ketogenic weight loss diet, as Everyday Health notes.

And although Kourtney insists that intermittent fasting is the key to her slender figure, per Us Weekly, Kylie Jenner has followed Khloe’s lead in creating her own weight loss diet.

Check out the results on Instagram and see if you agree that it works.

Jenner began her weight loss diet after her adorable baby was born, reports Harper’s Bazaar.

Here are the keys to eating like Kylie:

Eat clean: Go for organic, fresh foods when possible.

Emphasize protein: Enjoy organic chicken and fish.

Cut out the carbohydrates: Say farewell to bread, cereal, cookies, and other high carb foods.

Munch on raw vegetables.

Avoid temptation by asking your friends and family to eat their junk food when you’re not present.

Kylie’s post-baby diet consists mainly of organic fish and chicken and she has cut out all carbs and fried foods — swapping them for raw vegetables.

According to the magazine, she also “tries to ban anyone from eating junk food around her so that she’s not tempted.”

Kylie Jenner exercises, but not to extremes

And for those who think that weight loss requires heading to the gym every day to sweat for three hours, Kylie doesn’t overdo it with her fitness routine. Instead, Jenner keeps her exercise goals realistic.

And as she proves in that gorgeous orange-red outfit on Instagram, it works if you work it!

Kylie seeks to be consistent with her workouts, doing what she can to burn those calories to supplement her weight loss diet. We think that the “closet clean out” she described in her Instagram caption was in part due to the need to get smaller clothes. And that’s a reason to celebrate.

Bring on the (non-alcoholic, because Jenner also cut out alcohol) champagne!