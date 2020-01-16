Kylie Jenner shows Instagram her sassy street style to highlight new lip brand

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Kylie Jenner gave Instagram her “new lip alert” of 2020 by donning dress-down denim topped with a gleaming green jacket. Add a lacy t-shirt underneath, and you’ve got a sassy street look that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star knows how to rock.

Keeping her caption simple (way to get us to want more details, Kylie!), Jenner wrote: “new lip alert, lipstick & liner in shade Girls Trip launching on the 22nd” next to her image.

But those lips said it all, with the pale pink shade highlighted by the darker liner illustrating the potential of her new brand.

Kylie Jenner demonstrates street style success

Fashion trends come and go in the celebrity world of style. Remember when modern preppy called for those schoolgirl tartan plaid skirts? However, street style seems to be here to stay.

Kylie shows how to put a street style wardrobe together, from simple denim slacks to the attention-getting green jacket.

Read More Khloe Kardashian tells fans not to start a social media war against Jordyn Woods or Tristan Thompson...

Nothing says comfort like well-worn jeans, and Kylie’s denim has that comfy look we love. What goes with the relaxed style of light denim jeans? Bring on the laciest top you can find.

Kylie Jenner promotes big lips

Kylie has a long history with lip fillers. For years, she denied using anything to perk up her pout. Jenner then came clean, admitting to using lip fillers to achieve those famous big lips.

In 2018, Kylie stopped using those types of products, but now the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appears to be using fillers again, according to the Daily Mail.

And perhaps not so coincidentally, the “new lip alert” comes at the same time as rumors that Jenner is planning a convention.

While it took San Diego Comic-Con years to soar to international fame, Kylie already has the platform to make “Kylie Con” (which she recently trademarked) into a popular event.

With a team including big sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian supporting her, Kylie is sure to turn any convention into an overnight success.

And yes, we see you in that photo, North West. Are you taking notes to ensure the next generation of Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars outdoes Auntie Kylie? We can’t wait to find out!