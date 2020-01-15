Kylie Jenner showcases flexible body on Instagram climbing rope in lingerie

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Kylie Jenner just gave her Instagram followers body goals when it comes to flexibility. Jenner let her long dark hair flow as she seemingly effortlessly climbed a rope in her luxurious lingerie.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star, 22, isn’t known for spending the hours in the gym exercising for which her older sisters Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian are known.

But as Kylie showed her Instagram followers, Jenner has the biceps, strong grip, and core strength needed to lift herself up on a rope.

And then there’s that outfit.

Kylie Jenner solves ‘what to wear when you’re rope-climbing’ dilemma

Some might assume that rope-climbing gear requires heavy-duty garments, such as fleece jackets and slacks.

But if you’re a member of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan, fleece is just so, well, yesterday.

So rather than add on clothes for her rope climbing event, Kylie took off her outer garments to show her lingerie.

Jenner lightened up rather than bulked up with heavy clothes for her experimentation swinging on the ropes.

And for those who love Kylie with long hair, the KUWTK star came through with extra-long tresses that flowed down her back.

Kylie Jenner gives us Cher vibes on Instagram

When it comes to whom Kylie resembles in these Instagram pics, we’re getting major Cher vibes, thanks to that long hair.

In addition to those Cher vibes, Kylie reminds us of just how focused and determined her big sister Khloe Kardashian appears in some of her own fitness Instagram pics.

Did Khloe Kardashian inspire Kylie Jenner to get fit?

Khloe has come a long way since the days when she was known as the “chubby” sister. Kardashian has gone on a strict diet and intense fitness plan, reported Shape.

And here’s what Khloe said that makes us think she inspired Kylie to take on the rope challenge.

“Ropes are super intense, but don’t let them intimidate you!” she said. “Just 10 minutes on the ropes is a major workout and makes you feel incredible!”

Judging by the look on Kylie’s face, we’re tempted to give it a try too.