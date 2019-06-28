Is Kylie Jenner pregnant again? Speculation heats up after Khloe Kardashian birthday video

Kylie Jenner may have hid her entire pregnancy with her first child (though it was a huge open secret), but if she’s pregnant again, she’s not getting off that easy this time.

This week, the Kardashians celebrated Khloe’s 35th birthday in style, of course. But while Khloe was panning some of her birthday treats for her social media followers, there’s a voice in the background that quite clearly says, “I’m pregnant.”

You can watch the full Daily Mail video below and decide for yourself if the disembodied voice actually is beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner.

On her boyfriend, Travis Scott’s, birthday, she did post to social media that she wanted to have another baby. This made some fans speculate that she and Travis are actively trying, though she’s made no confirmation of this.

Currently, Kylie’s taken a bit of a backseat while the drama with her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, and best friend, Jordyn Woods, plays out on the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

If Kylie is pregnant, will she attempt to keep this one hidden as well, or will she outright tell everyone to avoid the stress of keeping it on the down low?

What do you think? Is that Kylie or someone else?