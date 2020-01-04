Kylie Jenner is the new KarJenner queen of Instagram with 156 million followers, more than big sister Kim Kardashian

There’s a new KarJenner queen of social media. For years, Kim Kardashian has been the top Keeping Up With The Kardashians star when it came to how many followers they all had on Instagram, but, now, Kylie Jenner has dethroned her big sister, taking over that top spot.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time for a Kim Kardashian takeover because Kylie has only passed her up by a mere 300,000 Instagram followers. Jenner now boasts 156.3 million fans following her on the social media platform, whereas Kim’s following clocks in at 156 million.

Kylie’s move up the Instagram ladder is a huge one but most fans already know that she’s not at the top quite yet. Initially, Kim Kardashian was holding the No. 5 spot when it comes to the most followers on Instagram — a spot that Kylie Jenner has just taken as her own.

The top four Instagram accounts belong to Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in that order. If Kylie wants to get to the top of that list, she’s got her work cut out for her as the Portuguese soccer player has a huge head start with 196 million followers.

Kylie Jenner just might be up for the challenge though. She’s been busy entertaining her fans via Instagram lately with a few cute photos, some shots of her partying it up for New Year’s Eve and of course, a few “thirst trap” photos here and there.

As Kylie revels in her latest social media win, many Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans can’t help but wonder if Kylie taking Kim’s spot on Instagram will also cement her in the top spot as Kris Jenner’s favorite as she continues to succeed in the new year.

A new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns in Spring 2020 on E!