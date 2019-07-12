Kylie Jenner goes au natural to sell her summer edition of Kylie Skin

Kylie Jenner ramped up the sexy quotient to sell her latest line: Kylie Skin. She teased that a second drop was coming soon in her Instagram stories, and seductively rubbed her lotion and sprays all over her body as she did so.

The reality TV star turned makeup mogul has been killing it in the makeup market and previously was named the world’s youngest-ever “self-made” billionaire.

While people still debate whether or not Kylie is truly self-made, we know she didn’t inherit her fortune, so it sort of counts.

Her newest product, Kylie Skin, has been getting mixed reviews from YouTubers and plebeians alike, but it seems that whatever people think of her line won’t deter her sales.

It has also been revealed that the reality star will be branching out from makeup and skincare and start selling, well, pretty much everything.

According to some recent patents found by Internet super sleuths, the reality star plans to branch into homeware, baby clothing, kitchenware, cookware, restaurants, wine and spirits, and cocktail lounges.

Indeed, the youngest member of the Kar-Jenner clan is poised to take over the retail world. It could be a matter of time before this sexy star is a multi-billionaire.

Check out Kylie Skin online and wherever Kylie Cosmetics are sold.