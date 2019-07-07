Kylie Jenner gets roasted over Instagram post showing off her luxe car collection

Kylie Jenner fans know that the makeup mogul loves her cars. In fact, a friend joked that the first time he went to her California home, he thought she was having a party.

It turned out it was just Kylie’s huge car collection, most of which hang out in front of her house.

Fans of Kylie might also likely remember that the 21-year-old showed off a luxe car as her “push present” from baby daddy Travis Scott, which prompted all sorts of comments from fans.

The reality star, however, is a “self-made” billionaire, so these expensive cars are not out of her reach. In fact, the reality star has confessed on YouTube to owning handbags that cost upward of $300,000, so several cars in the driveway is totally no big deal.

On Friday, the reality star posted a photo of herself sitting on the hood of one of her several cars. While most fans ooh’d and aww’d over her legs and her cars, some berated the star for having so many.

Some complained it was bad for the environment. Others stated that she wasn’t doing enough for charity if she could afford such luxury cars.

Another wrote, “2.8 billion people, nearly half of the world’s population, live on less than $2 a day…more than one billion people do not have access to safe water. But you have access to Beautiful cars, [it’s] cool.”

Should Kylie be less brazen about her car collection? Sound off in the comments below.