Kylie Jenner gets cozy and curvy on Instagram with new BFF Rosalia

Kylie Jenner showed Instagram her new friendship with Rosalia, posing after a concert in an extra-tight black outfit.

The picture revealed the two stars hugging each other, with Kylie getting cozy by placing one long leg over the singer’s thighs.

Kylie Jenner goes to Rosalia concert

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s outing took place on Saturday night, according to the Daily Mail.

Jenner headed to the Los Angeles Staples Center for a Latin festival.

And as the Instagram photo shows, Rosalia, the famous Spanish pop music artist, quickly became friends with Kylie.

Jenner looks oh so cozy as she cuddles up to her new pal. In turn, the singer appears perfectly relaxed as she places one long, perfectly manicured hand on Kylie’s thigh.

One fan declared the two superstars to look like “goddesses,” while others exclaimed “OMG!”

The fashion choices of the two also were a dramatic contrast.

Rosalia viewed as the new ‘Supreme,’ while Kylie Jenner is the billionaire on the KUWTK block

A friendship between Kylie and Rosalia could lead to some interesting scenes on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The singer, per The Blast, is poised to become the next “Supreme,” while Jenner left her sisters in the shade when she achieved a net worth of $1 billion.

And a new friendship with Rosalia could also fill the gap that Kylie has felt since she lost Jordyn Woods in the drama over Khloe Kardashian’s allegedly cheating boyfriend/baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Has Kylie Jenner found a famous replacement for former BFF Jordyn Woods?

The last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed all the drama. It all began when Tristan Thompson and Jordyn allegedly kissed, pointed out ET.

KUWTK viewers watched as Khloe struggled to cope with her baby daddy, who was said to be cheating with Kylie’s best friend. Woods had lived with Kylie, interacted with the entire family, and served as Jenner’s best friend for years.

It all ended with heartbreak for both Khloe and Kylie.

While Kardashian seems to have made a comeback, Jenner still seems to be looking for the right BFF. Is that new Instagram photo a clue that she’s found her in the music world?