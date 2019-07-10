Kylie Jenner de-throned as highest paid celebrity of 2019; who beat her?

Although Kylie Jenner is the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire, she actually isn’t the highest paid celebrity of 2019. Or at least so far.

The youngest Kar-Jenner has out earned the rest of her famous family thus far in 2019. But Taylor Swift took home the crown with $185 million. And that’s just so far in the past few months, or at least according to Forbes’ Celebrity 100 List.

Kylie Jenner sits at number two, having grossed $170 million thus far in 2019. Her famous brother-in-law, Kanye West, is number three, with $150 million.

So where do the other Kar-Jenners and Kar-Jenner adjacent family members sit?

Kim Kardashian West is the second richest sister, coming in hot at $72 million so far, but number 26 on the list.

Surprisingly, they’re the only two Kar-Jenner sisters who made the illustrious list. But it’s probably safe to say that although the three others didn’t make the cut, they’re still doing all right for themselves, even if their net worth isn’t as high thus far.

But with Kylie Jenner making hundreds of millions of dollars a year, it’s safe to say that her daughter, Stormi Webster, will be taken care of for the rest of her life.

Have a gander at the complete list here.