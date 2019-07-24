Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott anger fans by parking in a handicapped spot

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be an adorable couple but the pair recently drew ire from Instagram fans for posting a lovey-dovey photo in which they’re clearly in a handicapped parking spot.

The pair posed in front of their car for Kylie’s Insta, with the caption, “partners in crime 4 evaaa,” and a series of emojis. But as fans could see behind the couple, they were clearly parked in a handicapped spot, and some got heated in the comments section.

“Parking in a handicapped spot? Really? I hope you got a ticket,” one wrote.

While some argued that this behavior was acceptable due to the fact that Travis was just dropping Kylie off, another commenter took the time to educate Instagram about what it’s really like to live with a disability.

“It doesn’t surprise me they are parking in a handicap parking space because she’s a billionaire and thinks she can do anything she wants. Is it only a parking ticket to park in handicap? I’m on disability and it’s so important that people who do not have a permit to park in handicap do not out of respect for us who are handicap and need it! Kylie, you should know better! Make a statement to the handicap foundation and own up too (sic) it!”

Thus far, neither Kylie nor Travis have made a statement about what’s happened.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus.