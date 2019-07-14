Kylie Jenner accused of plastic surgery after sultry Instagram post

Kylie Jenner may be having her moment and looking hot as heck, but her fans aren’t buying that her curves are homegrown.

The reality star turned makeup mogul recently posted a photo of her naked body with just a chain and her hands to cover her, and fans are slating her in the comments section.

Evidently, very few people believe Kylie’s curves are real, stating that they think she’s had some “tune-ups” to get that hourglass figure she’s sporting.

“Her body used to be as straight as a pencil and she had no curves whatsoever and now look. I wish i was rich smh,” one wrote.

“What a bad role model for so many billions of girls in the world that want to be like her,” a second chimed in.

“You mean Summer silicone’s body!!” said a third.

Kylie Jenner has been candid about the fact that she’s had fillers in her face, as well as gets regular injections in her lips.

Otherwise, Kylie has been pretty tight-lipped about the rest of her plastic surgery, if she’s had it at all.

Her sisters are in the same boat, with most people believing they’ve also had some work done, but they also refuse to acknowledge it.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus.