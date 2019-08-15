Kyla Pratt on Black Ink Crew Compton: Find out about her kids, net worth and more

On the very first episode of Black Ink Crew: Compton, KP introduced his girlfriend, Kyla Pratt as a child star, actress and everyone’s childhood crush. He was right.

With a long list of acting credits, Kyla can now add the brand new VH1 series to the list and use this opportunity to share what she’s been up to with her fans.

Kyla’s acting career started when she was just an elementary school kid as she began landing roles in commercials. Her first television roles were bit parts in shows like Where I Live, The Babysitters Club and Living Single.

The Black Ink Crew Compton star quickly proved her worth as an actor and started winning more prominent roles including the voice of Penny from The Proud Family and those who watched the now-defunct UPN may remember her as Breanna Barnes in One on One.

With 64 acting credits on IMDb, we can’t list them all, but other notable Kyla Pratt performances include roles in Recovery Road and Let’s Stay Together. Plus she starred in Lifetime’s A Christmas Pact, released in 2018.

Triple threat talent

In addition to Kyla Pratt’s long list of acting credits and her leading role as a voice actress on The Proud Family, she also sings. In fact, as a Disney Channel star, she was featured on Disney’s Circle of Stars, where she sang Circle of Life alongside Raven Simone and other child stars from the popular network.

She also sang as part of her role as Maya on Dr. Doolittle 3.

Kyla and KP’s kids

On Black Ink Crew Compton, KP said that he and Kyla have been “rocking out” for 11 years now. That means that he was around during the height of her career.

Kyla and KP have two little girls together as shown during the premiere of Black Ink Crew: Compton. Lyric is 8-years-old, and Liyah is 6. KP even said one of the reasons Kyla is so special is that she helps to take care of his older son as well.

Kyla Pratt’s net worth

Given her lengthy list of acting credits, it’s no surprise that Kyla Pratt’s net worth is substantial. According to Celebrity Net worth, Kyla is worth about $3 million. However, that figure might be a little dated since the same article says that she is currently starring in Let’s Stay Together, a series that ran from 2012 to 2014 on BET.

One thing that seems pretty obvious is that Kyla isn’t broke. During the premiere of Black Ink Crew: Compton, fans saw the inside of the house she shares with KP, and it’s nice!

Kyla on Black Ink Crew: Compton

It’s Kyla’s longtime boyfriend KP that is the star of Black Ink Crew: Compton but don’t count Kyla out. It’s already pretty clear that she’ll be playing a central role and we already saw quite a bit of her in the very first episode.

When it comes to drama though, there’s a pretty good chance we won’t see her acting out on the same level as some other Black Ink Crew bosses and their girlfriends have in the past. After all, Kyla has made it clear that she is on a quest for peace and happiness. She isn’t interested in petty drama or pretending everything is great for the ‘Gram.

Join our newsletter to get more Celebrity stories like this

Black Ink Crew: Compton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on VH1.