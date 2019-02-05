Kristoff St. John update: Cause of death deferred due to ‘additional investigation’

Kristoff St. John’s cause of death is pending investigation. Pic credit: CBS

Kristoff St. John is still being mourned by The Young and the Restless fan base, and many others in the acting business as news of his death is still rather new. The actor was found dead in his home on Sunday, and the details surrounding the circumstances aren’t clear.

The last several years have been hard for Kristoff St. John. In 2014, his son Julian died by suicide while in a mental health facility. There was a long battle with mental illness for St. John’s son but his death weighed heavily on the actor.

A downward spiral

Grieving the loss of his son Julian was not easy for Kristoff St. John. There were some days that were better than others, but when things got bad, they got really bad.

In 2017, Kristoff St. John was placed on a psychiatric hold after allegedly threatening to kill himself. Those claims were never confirmed, but the actor took a leave from The Young and the Restless while he sorted things out.

Cause of death for Kristoff St. John

Initial reports didn’t have much information on Kristoff St. John’s cause of death. The police did confirm they found The Young and the Restless actor in his home dead.

A possible alcohol overdose was mentioned as a possible cause of death but that is preliminary. Police have already confirmed there was no foul play and now, the investigation continues into how Kristoff St. John died.

An autopsy was performed on Monday on Kristoff St. John and the cause of death is pending an additional investigation which is going to include a toxicology report.

The Young and the Restless fans are hoping for answers in how St. John’s life ended and will get them once this investigation concludes.