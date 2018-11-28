Kristen Ledlow got engaged and it nearly went under the radar

Kristen Ledlow got engaged almost three months ago, but it nearly went under the radar! The sports anchor, best known for her work on NBA TV, NBA Inside Stuff, and her appearances as a sports anchor on both HLN and CNN, found her perfect match.

Ledlow announced the news on Instagram back on September 6, sharing a simple photo of herself with her hand on her face, showing off the beautiful ring. The caption simply read “yes” and had the ring emoji.

Then just over two weeks later, she revealed the news on Twitter, sharing that she had just gotten engaged. The tweet also revealed that she “co-signed” the idea that Google should create a Chrome extension that would automatically block all engagements and wedding announcements — which is maybe why we didn’t hear much else about it!

I just got engaged and I co-sign — Kristen Ledlow (@KristenLedlow) September 24, 2018

As for the sparkler, Kristen Ledlow showed off her ring on Instagram in mid-October, as she was posing with two NBA rings.

Little is known about Kristen Ledlow’s private life. Her Instagram account features primarily work-related photos except for the proposal photo, and then one other of her with a cat with the caption that every day is “Caturday“.

In other words, who the lucky man is hasn’t been made public. She herself hasn’t said who is he and she hasn’t tagged anyone in her social media posts about her engagements. It’s possible she wants to keep him separate from her work life.

Ledlow was hired by the NBA network in 2015, joining Grant Hill on the show NBA Inside Stuff. She’s also worked as a sports anchor for the past five years, including doing work with CBS Sports Radio.

The engagement comes just over two years after Kristen was robbed at gunpoint in Atlanta. She told police that a group of men got out of a silver sedan and approached her after she pulled in to her apartment complex. The men took her car and her belongings.

Ledlow did open up on social media about her experiences at the time, revealing that she wasn’t going to let the incident get her down, but that she would be taking some time to heal.

As for her future husband, no word on whether they knew one another back then or if they met later. Stay tuned!