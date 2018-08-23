Kourtney Kardashian wants to ‘steal’ Scott Disick back from Sofia Richie?

Kourtney Kardashian is single and ready to mingle after dumping Younes Bendjima earlier this month but does that mean she wants Scott Disick back in her life? That’s what Sofia Richie seemingly thinks now that Kourtney and Scott are spending more time together.

This isn’t the first time it’s been reported that Sofia is not happy about Kourtney’s recent breakup. Not that she really cares who the KUWTK star is dating or what goes on except that now she’s single again and that reportedly has the 20-year-old model feeling a bit insecure.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

In fact, a Life & Style source reports that Sofia is worried that Kourtney may try to win back Scott now that she’s single again.

“Sofia is furious that Scott and Kourtney are hanging out again,” a source told Life & Style. “She understands that they have to remain civil for the kids but has become convinced that Kourtney is trying to steal back her man.”

According to the report, Sofia isn’t just going to sit around and let Kourtney snag Scott without a fight either. Now that Kourtney and Scott are spending time together, Sofia reportedly contacted the KUWTK star and told her to “back off.”

Whether or not a warning will work for Sofia is still yet to be seen. Scott Disick has always been in love with Kourtney Kardashian and has said numerous times that he wants to work things out with her. To make things worse, Scott has a pretty bad track record of remaining faithful so she has plenty of reason to worry.

Many Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans are hoping for a reunion between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Do you think the KUWTK couple should get back together?