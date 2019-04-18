Kodak Black arrested on weapons and drug charges before Boston concert, not missing after all

Rapper Kodak Black has reportedly been arrested on weapons and drugs charges at The U.S. Border, TMZ is reporting.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that Kodak was arrested on Wednesday with three other people after U.S. Customs Agents stopped them coming into the country from Canada.

He is said to have been arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, which is a second degree felony, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

Kodak Black was still in custody as of 3:27 A.M., when TMZ first reported the arrest, and is said to be being held on a $20,000 cash bond or $40,000 bond.

The confirmation from law enforcement sources that the rapper was arrested came after a last-minute cancellation of his concert that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening at The House of Blues in Boston.

Hundreds of fans were already at the venue of the concert and had been waiting for hours before the organizers announced that the concert had been canceled, with reports circulating that Kodak black had mysteriously gone “missing”.

Fans were upset because no reason was given for the cancellation and local police had to be called to help clear the venue.

TMZ reported that members of Kodak Black’s team at the venue said they did not know why the show was being canceled and that they were unable to get in touch with the rapper’s team.

Kodak Black is currently on his Dying to Live tour, which was announced back in February and is to promote his album of the same name.

The tour includes 32 different cities, and began in New Orleans, LA, on March 14. He is currently about half way through the tour, and played in Detroit, MI, on Saturday, April 13, the most recent date before his scheduled appearance in Boston last night.

He is booked to play Mashantucket, CT, tonight, before heading to Philadelphia, PA, tomorrow, Friday 19. It had not been confirmed at the time of writing whether he was still set to appear. The tour ends in Miami, FL, on May 11.

This is not the first time that Kodak Black has had a brush with the law. In April 2016, Kodak was arrested in Hallandale Beach, Florida and charged with possession of a weapon, marijuana and attempting to flee from the cops. In May 2016, he was arrested in Broward County, Florida on charges of false imprisonment and armed robbery.

He eventually pleaded no contest to misdemeanor drug charges and was sentenced to four months in prison.

Earlier in October 2015, he was arrested in Pompano Beach on charges of battery, false imprisonment, drug possession and robbery but he was released.