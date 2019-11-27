Knives Out: Martha Stewart freaks people out with spoof promo

Martha Stewart got the internet talking this week when she appeared in a spoof infomercial, under the premise of supposedly selling knives. The stunt turned out to be a promotional video for a movie due to be released today.

Halloween may have been last month but Stewart is still giving out scares as she appeared in a promotional video for new movie Knives Out. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, Knives Out is a classic whodunnit murder mystery.

In a video packed with horror movie tropes, Stewart is heard asking the audience if they wished their troubles could disappear this holiday season and asked if they needed “one simple tool that would get rid of all your problems.” Meanwhile, dramatic horror movie-style music is playing in the background.

She is seen aggressively stabbing a turkey, she violently slashes oranges and cranberries, and animal blood is seen splashing around the kitchen. Martha Stewart dramatically announces that the knives are sharp enough to cut through bone, she also says they are easy to clean and that “no one will ever know what you used the knives for.”

She ends her role in the video with the words “Knives Out knives – they’re simply to die for,” she then winks knowingly at the camera with a devilish smile.

This Thanksgiving, cut through the tension (and turkey) with the @MarthaStewart approved #KnivesOut Knives – they’re to die for. 🔪 pic.twitter.com/HfIHOAODBd — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) November 20, 2019

The video then cuts to one of the stars of the movie, Jaime Lee Curtis, who carries on the act telling the audience that they’d “better act fast, who knows how much time you have left.” The video then changes into an actual trailer for the movie.

Rian Johnson, director of Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, tweeted the video with the caption, “I don’t even know what’s happening.”

I don’t even know what’s happening https://t.co/jwnEpTp32i — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) November 20, 2019

Jamie Lee Curtis told Twitter followers that she had been left “bruised” but only because she had pinched herself so hard. She referred to Stewart as an “absolute delight.”

OK now I’m bruised. I pinched myself so hard that I have welts. @marthastewart is an absolute delight and the two of us look like sorbet. @knivesout @todayshow pic.twitter.com/ZJLLfYZoRn — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 21, 2019

Many fans were suitably impressed and unnerved.

OMG! This is one of my favorite #KnivesOut "commercials" yet! Martha Stewart is killer! (I can't wait until Saturday night!) https://t.co/h8mhyrTaAS — WriterIowa (@writeriowa) November 21, 2019

Jarett Wieselman posted online saying that it was an “inspired” infomercial that showed “Martha Stewart going full homicidal.”

Martha Stewart going full homicidal in a #KnivesOut Knife infomercial is truly inspired pic.twitter.com/cQN1w7jvuD — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 20, 2019

The murder mystery Knives Out starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Chris Evans is playing in theaters now.