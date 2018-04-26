Kim Zolciak ‘racism isn’t real’ comment on RHOA: Star issues apology

Kim Zolciak has come under fire after the explosive third part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion aired this past weekend. Adding her back for Season 10 was a huge gamble for Bravo, one they were willing to take to increase ratings.

During one of the episodes, Kim Zolciak and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, launched an attack on NeNe Leakes. It was alleged there were roaches in her home, something the reality star denies. A video was filmed while Biermann was in the Leakes’ home and blasted all over social media.

When it came time to film the reunion, Kim Zolciak was faced with everything that happened over the course of the season. Her only friend on the panel was Sheree Whitfield, though it is unclear if the two still remain friendly. When Andy Cohen went for it with Zolciak and the women, he got more than he bargained for.

Kim Zolciak has now issued an apology, first revealed by US Weekly, for her comment about racism not being “real”. In it she states that her words were taken out of context and edited heavily. Zolciak tries to explain that she was talking about how racism on social media didn’t exist 10 years ago when The Real Housewives of Atlanta began.

In the wake of the social media outrage directed at Kim Zolciak, she has decided to pull the plug on filming for Don’t Be Tardy. That is the spinoff show she was given following her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

It is unclear what the future will hold for Zolciak and her family, especially where the Bravo network is concerned. Kim has been very vocal about being upset with how things went down on the reunion stage and she feels very attacked by the people she thought had her back.