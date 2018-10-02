Kim Kardashian’s pink dress and Yeezys show off her assets during NYC date night with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian can make anything look sexy it seems but when she stepped out for a date night while wearing a pink dress and Yeezys, the KUWTK star turned heads.

It all went down just one day before Kanye’s performance on Saturday Night Live and the scheduled release of his album, Yandhi. As we know, there was plenty of Kanye controversy on SNL and the album… well, it’s been put on hold until Black Friday.

While Kanye was in New York City for the SNL taping, Kim Kardashian flew cross-country with all three of their children to spend some time with him.

On Friday night, Kim headed out on the town with Kanye for a date without their kids. That’s when she wore the armless little pink dress that shared a peak of her perfectly shaped abs.

Kim Kardashian managed to make the pink dress look sporty by pairing it with a pair of white Yeezys for comfort. She wore her dark hair down and straightened for the outing.

There have been many comments on social media about Kim Kardashian’s pink dress and Yeezy combo. Many like the look and have even commented on wanting to dress similarly. In all honesty, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked more comfortable wearing a pair of sneakers than she would if she had paired the pink dress with heels.

Is Kim Kardashian’s pink dress and Yeezys outfit changing up the style game?