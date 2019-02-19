Kim Kardashian’s latest dress is causing all sorts of chaos on Twitter: Here’s what people have to say about the Thierry Mugler outfit

2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at LACMA
Kim Kardashian always pushes the envelope with fashion, but her latest dress, pictured below, was downright shocking. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Kim Kardashian has never been shy when it comes to fashion, but her latest dress was so revealing that fans and critics still haven’t stopped talking.

Twitter went into an uproar on Sunday night when Kim showed up to the Hollywood Beauty Awards with hairstylist Chris Appleton as her date. Kim was wearing a vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler dress that she said she’s been wanting to wear for a while now.

The revealing dress features criss-cross cutouts across her chest, revealing most of Kim Kardashian’s ample cleavage. The way the dress is worn had much of social media calling this number a “boob belt”, as that’s exactly what it looked like. Others even referred to it as her “BDSM dress.”

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to take huge fashion risks even if it means massive potential for a wardrobe malfunction, with many stunned at how she didn’t manage to suffer one this time.

The verdict from the internet? Well, let’s just say it was mixed:

Some loved her dress, like this Twitter user, who likened the outfit to a “stringed up beef joint” — before tossing in a compliment.

Naturally, Piers Morgan also had something to say about Kim Kardashian’s latest dress.

As badly as Kim Kardashian wanted to wear the vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler dress, it doesn’t seem to have gone over THAT well with the internet critics.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is brave when it comes to flaunting her fashion choices, but she can’t win them all.

