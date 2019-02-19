Kim Kardashian’s latest dress is causing all sorts of chaos on Twitter: Here’s what people have to say about the Thierry Mugler outfit

Kim Kardashian has never been shy when it comes to fashion, but her latest dress was so revealing that fans and critics still haven’t stopped talking.

Twitter went into an uproar on Sunday night when Kim showed up to the Hollywood Beauty Awards with hairstylist Chris Appleton as her date. Kim was wearing a vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler dress that she said she’s been wanting to wear for a while now.

The revealing dress features criss-cross cutouts across her chest, revealing most of Kim Kardashian’s ample cleavage. The way the dress is worn had much of social media calling this number a “boob belt”, as that’s exactly what it looked like. Others even referred to it as her “BDSM dress.”

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to take huge fashion risks even if it means massive potential for a wardrobe malfunction, with many stunned at how she didn’t manage to suffer one this time.

The verdict from the internet? Well, let’s just say it was mixed:

Kim Kardashian Stepped Out in, Like, Nipple Straps Last Nighthttps://t.co/Kn8R2hmgqy pic.twitter.com/PpvDqXTLMk — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 18, 2019

When you’ve got two boobs but you want four…#KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/GFxecI0tCu — Lizzie Simmonds (@LizzieSimmonds1) February 19, 2019

#KimKardashian out here looking like she put that dress on backwards pic.twitter.com/yBR2DM9Spv — J▲ℂ₭ (@jackwp17) February 18, 2019

Sexy? Looks like an accident in a balloon factory — Carl Liquorish 🦊💙 (@BaldyEchoes) February 19, 2019

Who wore it best? Donna Valentine or #KimKardashian? Our vote is for Donna 😍😍😍 #BreakTheInternetDonnaValentine pic.twitter.com/JVQDsTVmag — myTalk 107.1 (@mytalk1071) February 18, 2019

🤔 NO. The dress just looks weird on your breasts. It almost looks painful. But that man 😍😍😍!!! Sooooo perfect 👌🏻 — Stacey Gonsalves (@Staceymarrufo99) February 19, 2019

Fashion nova doesn’t waste any timeee😂😂 it wasn’t ok when Kim kardashian wore it & it’s not ok now pic.twitter.com/lzbu8Xi0QS — 💎 (@lustforlife0x) February 19, 2019

Some loved her dress, like this Twitter user, who likened the outfit to a “stringed up beef joint” — before tossing in a compliment.

Hey I'd defo wear that dress out if I had her figure maybe even less … as it is though id kind of look like a stinged up joint of beef but I've got love for @KimKardashian in that dress 💕 — Trudy (@lilmizsparkle) February 19, 2019

Naturally, Piers Morgan also had something to say about Kim Kardashian’s latest dress.

Sure looks better than you Piers — Mr Eton Oldboys MP (@EtonOldBoys) February 18, 2019

As badly as Kim Kardashian wanted to wear the vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler dress, it doesn’t seem to have gone over THAT well with the internet critics.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is brave when it comes to flaunting her fashion choices, but she can’t win them all.