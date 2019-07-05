Kim Kardashian West wins $2.7 million in damages from retailer Missguided for using her likeness and design

Kim Kardashian West is $2.7 million richer thanks to a lawsuit she’s won against the British fashion retailer, Missguided.

Kim stated that after she had posted a photo of a gold number husband Kanye West had made for her, Missguided decided to instantly rip it off and start selling it. Mere hours after the post, the retailer posted a similar image to its site, saying it was selling the item soon.

But here’s the catch: it was so clearly ripped off of Kanye’s design and Kim’s likeness that the retailer didn’t even pretend they had made it before seeing the tweet. Instead, those who were interested in the garment had to get on a waiting list so that the company could source it and mass produce it.

Going through old fitting pics & found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer (I went w the neon vibes instead) P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off? 😂 pic.twitter.com/MZiGLmC0yI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 8, 2019

In a tweet on February 16, Kim wrote, “Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site – but it’s not for sale. You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet.”

Missguided didn’t even bother to contest the suit, likely knowing they were in the wrong and as a result, they’ve just made Kim Kardashian $2.7 million richer. This goes to show, you don’t mess with a Kardashian.