Kim Kardashian wardrobe malfunction in pink dress exposes KUWTK star’s Spanx

Kim Kardashian wearing a pink dress
Kim Kardashian suffered a recent wardrobe malfunction at the 25th-anniversary celebration of What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills.

Kim Kardashian pays a lot of attention to the way she looks and often she is flawless. On Tuesday night though, a Kim K wardrobe malfunction left the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star a bit exposed.

Wearing a skin-tight pink latex Versace dress, Kim was on hand for the 25th-anniversary celebration of What Goes Around Comes Around in Los Angeles.

She looked picture perfect, showing off recent weight loss in the number but it looks like it wasn’t just the loss of a few pounds that helped her to look flawless on Tuesday night.

As she was leaving the event, Kim Kardashian was headed to her car with hunky bodyguard Tim Chung when she gave away the secret to keeping her curves in check. Several inches of Spanx were exposed under the pink latex dress as Kim tried to maneuver through a sea of paparazzi so she could get in her car.

It was noted that the Kim K wardrobe malfunction that’s got everyone talking wasn’t the first peak of Spanx from her evening out on the town. In fact, she was spotted earlier in the evening with just a bit of her shapewear sticking out, leading many to believe that she probably just doesn’t care.

