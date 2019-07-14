Kim Kardashian says her tiny waist is from one big diet change

Kim Kardashian has been the subject of many rumors, and most recently, some fans suggested that she had a rib removed to fit into her dress at the Met Gala.

Kim explained that to fit into that number, she wore a very tight corset that made it kind of hard to breathe. She’s laughed off the rumors of a rib removal, saying she doesn’t even believe it’s possible to do that.

But in an Instagram story over the weekend taken by her good friend Anastasia Soare of the famed Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetic line, Kim answered the question of how she keeps her waist so trim.

Anastasia told Kim she had never seen her waist look so thin before, and Kim stated that it was because she was now following a vegan diet.

Previously, Kim stated she follows a plant-based diet at home, so it’s not certain if she’s a full-on vegan these days or if it’s just what she eats when she’s chilling with Kanye and the kids.

In the Instagram story, she brushed off the rib removal rumor again, reinforcing that she didn’t think it was possible for someone to have their ribs removed to look thinner.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus.