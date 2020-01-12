Kim Kardashian poses in bra on Instagram as son shows peace sign

Kim Kardashian showed Instagram plenty of skin by posing in a bra. And she also offered up some over-the-top cuteness by including her sons, Psalm and Saint, in the photo.

One of those sons delighted her followers by using his fingers to flash a peace symbol, the V sign.

Kim Kardashian features sons, bra and plenty of skin in new Instagram

Kim and husband Kanye West have four children but only two of them made it into her new Instagram photo, along with Kardashian West’s bra and lots of skin.

North West, the oldest is the oldest of Kim and Kanye’s kids, famous for her fashionista sensibilities, is 6-years-old. Kardashian West Instagram followers have delighted in North’s antics through the years (that little girl knows how to show diva side-eye!)

At 4-years-old, Saint West is a sweet delight, often looking like a mini Kanye when he poses in photos. (Unlike Kanye, however, Saint frequently prefers to smile rather than scowl at the camera).

Not sure what Saint looks like? Kim solved that mystery by featuring him in the Instagram above. That’s Saint flashing the peace symbol with his fingers (also known as the V sign).

As for the tiniest ones, Chicago was born in January 2019, making her about a year old, and Psalm at 8-months-old finishes up the crew.

Cuteness overload, right?

Kim Kardashian talks tape as bra replacement (ouch)

Kim Kardashian has come a long way since the days when she was known for her sex video. With law school and advocating for prisoners in her resume, Kim has not, however, neglected the need for a good bra.

And when you don’t have the right bra?

According to Kardashian, that’s where tape (cringe) comes in. Yes, we mean tape as in duct tape or masking tape.

Although Kim has held up her cleavage successfully with said tape, she admitted that she had ripped off skin and even hurt her lady body parts in the removal of the tape.

Now Kardashian has added body tape and pasties to her new Skims sculpting shapewear line, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Could Kim Kardashian team up with Meghan Markle to create royal designer lingerie line?

It’s not really clear if it’s just a coincidence or not but Kim Kardashian is expanding her lingerie line at the same time as Meghan Markle is rumored to be creating her own royal designer style line.

With Kardashian as her mentor and Meghan offering royalty to up the game, a Keeping Up With The Kardashians/Duchess fashion line could be a game-changer.

Alternatively, Kim and Meghan both have babies. How about a royal/KUWTK designer baby style line, ladies? We hope it happens with Psalm West and Archie the Royal Baby as supermodels.