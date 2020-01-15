Kim Kardashian looks perky in pink bikini, then glows in bronze bodysuit on Instagram

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Kim Kardashian knows how to keep her Instagram fans entertained. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked petite yet perky in a pink bikini in one photo, then looked like a glowing goddess in a bronze bodysuit in another photo.

Kim recently said she wanted to dial back on sexy photos because of her children, noted Yahoo. Kardashian made the comments after an episode of KUWTK featuring Kanye West, stressing over how tight Kim’s dress was at a Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian doesn’t want ‘tons of photos in a thong bikini’

Appearing in an episode of KUWTK, Kanye told Kim that “too sexy” photos were “affecting, like, my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of, like, …four kids … You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” he summed up.

At the time, Kardashian told West that his “journey” didn’t “mean that I’m in the same spot with you.”

However, Kim subsequently vowed that in 2020, she would stop so much “full nudity” on her Instagram, saying she didn’t want to “take tons of photos in a thong bikini” anymore.

But that vow doesn’t mean she can’t go for a bronze goddess look.

Kim Kardashian glows in bronze bodysuit on Instagram

Looking poured into that bodysuit, Kim could have appeared on a film poster about a bronze goddess.

In contrast to her dark hair, Kim went for a golden hue for her tresses. The curls cascading over one shoulder completes the ethereal effect.

Kim appears to be reclining on a lounge chair the exact same color of her bronze bodysuit.

Kim is giving Kylie Jenner a run for her cosmetics queen title in this photo.

In the caption, Kardashian revealed that bronze eyeshades are her “absolute favorite.” Her new KKW Beauty line includes Bronze Heaven, an eye-shadow palette with five different shades. The options include brown, metallic gold, and matte.

To get those full lips, Kim used her new lip crayon in rose dust. Her healthy glow comes courtesy of her KKW Classic Shimmers Blush Palette.