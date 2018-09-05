Kim Kardashian at the White House for another meeting with President Trump about prison reform

Kim Kardashian is best known for her role on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and her marriage to Kanye West but what many KUWTK fans also know is that Kim is passionate about prison reform.

Over the past several months, Kim K has been working to change the way we treat our inmates, specifically with the sentencing of those she believes have been treated unfairly.

Back in June, Kim saw the fruits of her own labor after President Donald Trump agreed to pardon Alice Johnson, a first-time drug offender sentenced to life for her role in a large drug ring. Kim worked with her lawyers and many others to free Johnson from prison after serving 20 years behind bars so that she could reunite with her children.

It didn’t stop there and now, Kim K is back at the White House, meeting with President Trump again. According to TMZ, Kim is working hard to elicit change in the way sentences are handed out and so that those already serving time can have their sentences renegotiated to better fit their crimes.

Just like Alice Johnson before, Kim Kardashian has zeroed in on one inmate that she believes is deserving of a pardon and that’s who she is reportedly speaking with Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, today.

Kim has been working lately to free Chris Young, who is just 30 years old and is serving life in prison for cocaine and marijuana possession. Young has already served nearly a decade in prison and throughout that time, has been on good behavior.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star says she has been in communication with Chris Young and wants to work on getting him freed. She even spoke about the judge who sentenced Chris Young to life in prison. Judge Kevin Sharp is no longer practicing after that case and now he also is working to help Young obtain clemency.

After the meeting was over, Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley confirmed that there was a meeting with Kim K at the White House today. Also in attendance were Jared Kushner, Van Jones, and Judge Kevin Sharp.