Kim Kardashian accused of stealing Skims ‘boob tape’ idea

Is it possible that the idea for Skims wasn’t Kim Kardashian’s brainchild? A woman is accusing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of taking her idea and making a mint from it.

Carolyn Sitt says that the idea for Skims was hers first and that the KUWTK star swiped it after she sent the patent-pending product to her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Sitt had sent Khloe samples of her products in the past and told Page Six that when she sent a “camel toe concealer” to the reality star, she received a ton of press after Khloe shared about it on social media.

Citing her earlier success in product sharing with the Kardashians, Sitt says she decided to send over her “Boob Tape,” which was patent pending at the time. And instead of showing it off on social media and helping her company grow, she is accusing Khloe of passing the anti-wardrobe malfunction product to her sister Kim, who then turned it into a new line of revenue.

“This time it backfired because there was no shout out and no thank you,” Sitt told Page Six. “Five months later Kim announced her ‘invention.’ How coincidental!”

The product in question is called Skims — at least the Kim Kardashian version is. It consists of a piece of adhesive tape that the wearer uses to hold their breasts up and cover parts that they aren’t trying to show the world — in the place of a traditional bra.

And while the idea seems pretty simple, Kim Kardashian’s Skims are catching on as she hopes this will be the product that launches her into the billionaire stratosphere that her little sister Kylie Jenner is currently enjoying.

Is it coincidence or is this becoming a pattern?

After all, this isn’t the first time that one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has been accused of swiping an idea after someone sends them a PR box of goodies. Both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also faced accusations that they have “borrowed” ideas from smaller and lesser-known brands and then made a fortune from them without so much as giving the alleged original creator credit.