Khloe Kardashian’s fans slam her again for advertising meal replacements on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian may be all about living the fit life now, but some fans aren’t convinced that she’s doing everything she can to promote health. Instead, fans are convinced she’s all about the money and doesn’t necessarily care about her fans’ health.

The reality TV star has previously had controversies in the past for advertising Flat Tummy Tea and their associated products. Fans and other actors alike called her out, saying it’s disingenuous to say that this product has helped her achieve and maintain her weight loss goals.

Instead, they say, most of it has to do with her own personal trainer, chef, private gym and some of the other perks she can afford that make it easier for the star to stay slim.

A Hopper HQ study recently revealed that her sister, Kylie Jenner, makes $1.2 million per Instagram post. Khloe Kardashian is number 14 on the highest-paid Instagrammers list, pocketing a cool $600,000 per endorsement.

“I feel you should be honest that your amazing body doesn’t come from this product or any other product. It comes from eating healthy, working out n doing it for results, and your cosmetic enhancements. I realize you make money off of these products, but don’t mislead people to spend money for zero results,” one of her fans wrote underneath the photo of a smiling Khloe.

“Doesn’t this go against what her tv show is all about?” another chimed in.

Thus far, Khloe hasn’t responded to criticism and doesn’t seem to be planning on deleting the content in the face of controversy.