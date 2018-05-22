Khloe Kardashian slams critics saying she neglects daughter to focus on post-baby body

Khloe Kardashian won’t stand for the slander she has been receiving after having documented the journey of getting her post-baby body looking just right.

The TV personality couldn’t help but notice on Snapchat that several fans had faulted her for spending a significant amount of time working out, arguing that she should be with her daughter, True.

Similar comments soon followed, which seemed to have left quite the impression on Khloe Kardashian, who wasted no time addressing the matter on her official page, stressing her reasons as to why she’s so dedicated to working out again.

The mother-of-one explains in her Snapchat story that prior to having True, her daily workout routine was rather intense, but the rhythm of things really helped her stick to the plan she and her personal trainer came up with.

Now that Khloe Kardashian finally feels ready to get back in the gym, the reality star says that there’s absolutely no reason why she can’t take the time to work on her post-baby body, particularly when the rest of her day is usually occupied spending time with True.

Khloe is clearly under the impression that people are giving her a hard time for the simple fact that she wants to get back to the figure she had before learning about her pregnancy.

“”What I’m annoyed about is I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do,” Khloe shares.

Kardashian goes on to explain that she has the time to hit the gym and still take care of her daughter without people being under the impression that she’s an absent mother.

The 33-year-old concludes by saying that she very well still wants to have a life while raising her daughter, and from the look of things, she’s far from bothered about people’s opinions regarding her choice to start working on her post-baby body.