Khloe Kardashian reveals mystery voice in the ‘I’m pregnant’ birthday video

Kar-Jenner fans were abuzz after a mystery voice on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram story at her birthday party announced, “I’m pregnant.”

The voice sounded suspiciously like Kylie Jenner, and since the makeup mogul recently wrote in a tribute to her boyfriend, Travis Scott, that she wanted another baby, it seemed she was the likely candidate.

But who is the new mom who accidentally revealed her pregnancy on the birthday bash video? Well, Khloe Kardashian revealed it was a woman called Paxy, who has been working on the show for the past 10 years.

As we’ve seen in the previews of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the show doesn’t stop for long when it comes to production, and they were likely filming Khloe’s 35th birthday bash.

Paxy, who works with the Kardashians in an unknown capacity, had her pregnancy revealed on Khloe’s Instagram story, with the reality star joking that she was annoying her friend/employee.

It was hinted that an announcement was “coming down the line” after the mystery voice, but with only two Kar-Jenners in relationships, it makes sense the mystery voice was an employee of the family’s.

The announcement may be forthcoming on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as their assistants sometimes grace the small screen with their presence.