Khloe Kardashian ‘not impressed’ by ex Tristan Thompson birthday wishes

If you’re a Kardashian fan, you already know all the tea that’s going on between Khloe, her ex, Tristan Thompson, and her little sister’s bestie, Jordyn Woods.

You may also know that her ex wished her a happy 35th birthday yesterday, gushing about what an amazing mom and human being she is.

According to a source close to Kardashian, Khloe wasn’t particularly impressed by her ex’s gesture.

“Her family thinks he posted it because he wants to make himself look good. Tristan and Khloé co-parent True, but that’s it,” the anonymous source told People.

It’s unclear where Khloe and Tristan are in their relationship, but it’s clearly nothing romantic. He wasn’t pictured in any of the Instagram stories of her 35th birthday party, so it’s safe to say he’s living his life away from the Kardashian clan.

It’s also unknown what his relationship is like with his daughter, True, or Prince, the child he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig.

If the attempt was to impress Khloe Kardashian or her family, the source insinuates that the plan failed miserably. Whoops.

The fallout from Tristan’s affair is still airing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, with the grand finale and wrap up airing Sunday at 9/8 central on E!