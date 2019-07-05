Khloe Kardashian explains why she and Scott Disick sometimes hold hands in public

Fans of the Kardashian family will know that Khloe’s relationship with her sister, Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, has been up and down. But the pair have grown especially close in recent years. So close, in fact, that some people have mistaken them for a couple.

The pair have been photographed holding hands on several occasions, which has left everyone a little bit confused over the nature of their relationship. Even fans have openly questioned the pair over looking a little bit too friendly, and wondering if something as up with them that was more than their brother-in-law, sister-in-law relationship.

During a press junket for Khloe’s new show, Revenge Body, and Scott Disick’s new show, Flip It Like Disick, Khloe explained why the pair are so chummy.

“Scott and I, the reason why we started holding hands was because in Vegas, we were going for Kim’s birthday, and we were walking down the red carpet and Scott went to grab Kourtney’s hand, but he accidentally grabbed mine and everyone got pictures. It was for, like, a second, but everyone got pictures and thought we were, like, together or whatever — over a hand hold! — so then we just started f**king with everyone,” Khloe explained.

Since then, the pair have still been called out for rumors that they’re more than friends, but they seem to laugh it off more than they let it bother them.

You can catch Khloe on Revenge Body from July 7, 9/8c on E!, and Scott on Flip it Like Disick from August 4 at 10/9c, also on E!