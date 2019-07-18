Khloe Kardashian defends ex Tristan Thompson on social media

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have called it quits after his cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods, but Khloe isn’t about to allow others to “hate” on him online. Nor is she allowing fans or others to speak for her.

Recently, Khloe Kardashian told her fans not to send “hate” to Tristan or Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former BFF whom he reportedly cheated on her with.

And now, she’s defending him and has stated that she actually doesn’t even “hate” him, which is pretty big of her considering everything that’s gone down.

Khloe Kardashian responded to a tweet that stated, “I know Khloe hates Tristan, but Baby True starting to look just like him.”

The third Kardashian sister wasn’t having it. So she responded to the message in kind.

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?” she wrote. “People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money emoji] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!”

The mom-of-one recently shared her beauty routine, which heavily featured adorable Baby True hanging out with her mom.

Rumors have swirled that Khloe and Tristan might get back together, though Khloe was very firm on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she was not interested.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus and will resume this fall.