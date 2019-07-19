Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson making co-parenting progress

Khloe Kardashian made it known yesterday that she doesn’t hate her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. A lesser woman might, especially since he was caught cheating on her with her little sister’s BFF just six months ago. Oh, and the first time he was caught cheating on Khloe, she was nine months pregnant with their daughter.

Honestly, most people wouldn’t blame Khloe for never wanting to see the man again and having nothing nice to say about him.

But according to Hollywood Life, the pair are not only taking the high road but making progress.

The insider dished, “Khloe‘s relationship with Tristan is not as awful as everyone thinks, things have really progressed. Tristan is living in LA right now and he has been making time for True. He goes to Khloe‘s to spend time with True but Khloe is very clear about boundaries, he’s there to see True end of story.”

That may explain why Tristan was recently seen in the mall near Khloe’s LA home. Some suspected that the pair were thinking of reconciling, but it seems they’re just trying to do what’s best by their daughter. And like the Kardashians or hate them, who can fault the pair for that?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus, but will return this fall.