Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods feud: Did Jordyn shade Khloe’s peace offering on Instagram?

The scandal surrounding Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and whether or not he cheated on her with model Jordyn Woods continues to rumble along.

People still can’t seem to decide if Khloe’s friend Jordyn and Tristan were spotted kissing or just chatting. Some folks remain suspicious that the whole drama might have been cooked up as a publicity stunt.

However, Kardashian posted a lengthy message to her Instagram story last night. Without namedropping anyone, she said she felt the need to address some of the commentary surrounding the scandal, which coincided with the previous week’s episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Khloe states that she “doesn’t hold any hurtful or negative feelings towards anyone.” She says that, of course, she feels hurt and pain but only craves peace in her life. She also argues how she is allowed to offer forgiveness to anybody she wishes.

She claims she has moved on and has forgiven everybody involved.

She then went back to Twitter, wording another post. In this one, she did drop some names; she clarified that the post was not about her basketballing boyfriend but was aimed clearly at Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn later posted on her Instagram story what many have taken to be a direct response to Khloe, and many think she was throwing shade. She wrote, “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you.”

Is that shade?

Was it directed at Khloe? Either way, Jordyn took to Twitter to issue a denial. “Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general,” she wrote.

She also echoed Khloe’s sentiments of only wanting love, not hate: “It’s all love. Only positive vibrations.”

Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a “clap back” and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different shit daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations 🙏🏽♥️ — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) December 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Tristan has been trying to ingratiate himself with Khloe Kardashian, sending her compliments on social media and gifting her a fancy diamond necklace for her 35th birthday.

New twists to next season’s Keeping up with the Kardashians perhaps?