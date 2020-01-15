Khloe Kardashian adores her daughter: Would she reconcile with Tristan Thompson for a second baby?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Khloe Kardashian has shown her love for her daughter True in so many ways, from those hugs the two share on Instagram to the cuddling sessions on Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK).

But does Khloe’s delight in motherhood extend to wanting a second baby…and turning to her cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson as the father? That’s the question remaining unanswered as rumors soar about Kardashian reportedly in “love” with the idea of a sibling for her daughter True.

Why did Khloe Kardashian break up with her daughter’s father Tristan Thompson?

First, let’s travel back to the heartbreak Khloe experienced when she learned that Tristan had been recorded in a nightclub kissing another woman. The event occurred mere weeks before Kardashian was due to welcome their baby True into the world, pointed out the Mirror.

Thompson allegedly took the woman to his hotel, and she reportedly was seen leaving with a designer overnight bag.

But the allegations of cheating didn’t end there. Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods got into the picture when Tristan and Jordyn allegedly were seen kissing. Khloe ended her relationship with Thompson at that point.

Would Khloe Kardashian forgive Tristan Thompson and have a second baby with him?

However, an insider quoted by the publication claimed that Tristan and Khloe have bonded over becoming parents to their daughter True. At this point, Kardashian “would love another baby and to give True a sibling.”

“She always wanted to be a [mother] and it wouldn’t be surprising if she got pregnant again,” added the source. “True gave her something incredible to focus her love and energy on, and it helped her and Tristan stay bonded no matter what.”

There’s no doubt of just how much Khloe loves her daughter.

“Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!” wrote Kardashian in an Instagram caption to True. “I’ll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time!”

One big challenge for Khloe: Her family, particularly Kim Kardashian, initially turned against Tristan when news of the cheating broke up. Kim and husband Kanye West were recently seen watching a basketball game featuring Tristan. Rumors soared that Kardashian had been heard booing Khloe’s allegedly cheating baby daddy.

But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family does have a history of forgiving and moving on (remember when Scott Disick was struggling with addiction?), and a second baby for Khloe could restore harmony to the family that extends to Tristan.