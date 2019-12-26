Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn dies by suicide at 47: Twitter reacts

Ari Behn, the ex-husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise, who accused actor Kevin Spacey of allegedly groping him, has died at the age of 47. Behn died by suicide on Christmas Day, according to a statement by his manager Geir Håkonsund.

“It is with sadness in our hearts that we, the closest relatives of Ari Behn, announce today that he has taken his life. We ask for respect for our privacy in the coming time.”

Harald V of Norway also released a statement on Ari Behn’s passing.

“It is with great sadness the Queen and I have received the message of Ari Behn’s passing. Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him. We are grateful that we got to know him.”

Behn is third Kevin Spacey to die in months

Behn is the third Kevin Spacey accuser to die in recent months. Radar Online reported in May 2019 that Linda Culkin, one of the first to accuse the actor of inappropriate sexual behavior, died in February 2019 after she was hit by a car while attempting to cross Burgin Parkway in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Culkin, who was a nursing assistant, was accused of “cyber-stalking and terrorizing Spacey” after one of her patients privately shared information about allegations against Spacey, according to Radar Online.

In 2014, Culkin was sentenced to “four years and three months in prison” for sending harassing emails and death threats to many people, including Spacey and his associates, between 2009 and 2011.

Anthony Rapp came out publicly in 2017 and accused Spacey of allegedly molesting him when he was only 14.

In October 2019, the Los Angeles Times reported that an anonymous masseur, who had filed sexual assault claims against Spacey, died unexpectedly before the case went to court. This death resulted in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office withdrawing the charges against Spacey.

The anonymous masseur filed claims alleging that Spacey sexually assaulted him in his Malibu home in October 2016.

Spacey shared a bizarre Christmas Eve video

Kevin Spacey caused a stir when he shared a bizarre holiday season message on Christmas Eve titled “Kill Them with Kindness.”

In the video, Spacey adopts the voice of his former Netflix House of Cards character Frank Underwood, and advises viewers to “kill” people “with kindness.”

“The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack,” he said. “But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can… kill them with kindness.”

The video ends with an ominous tune as Spacey stokes the fire.

Netflix fired Spacey from House of Cards in 2017, following sexual abuse allegations against him. Sexual assault charges brought against Spacey involving a teenager were dismissed in Massachusetts in July.

Spacey denied all the allegations against him.

The Christmas video spooked many Twitter users

Spacey’s Christmas video spooked many viewers, and many took to Twitter to speculate about it.

Last year on Christmas Eve Kevin Spacey posted, pound for pound, the creepiest video I’ve seen online. This year he’s back and I’m pretty sure threatened to kill us all???? pic.twitter.com/TwRteG796L — JEFF manDLOWErian (@JeffDLowe) December 24, 2019

The speculation and conspiracy theories on social media were reignited following the news of Ari Behn’s death.

The third accuser of Kevin Spacey to end up dead, Ari Behn, died today just a day after this video was posted. https://t.co/aE4SYaiYet — Dylan (@hdylan8) December 25, 2019

1. Ari Behn accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault.

2. Ari is now the third of Kevin’s accusors that has died.

3. Kevin posted a video on Youtube titled KTWK, where he talked about holding his fire and killing people with kindness, and later that day Ari killed himself. — sfere (@sferelol) December 26, 2019

people turning ari behn’s suicide into a conspiracy theory is really making me mad, they keep only referring to him as a kevin spacey accuser ignoring the fact that he was a successful author and artist. shut the fuck up and let the family grieve in peace it only happened two — jess (@Iongorias) December 26, 2019

Who was Ari Behn?

Ari Behn was born in Århus, Denmark, in September 1972. He was the eldest child of three siblings born to Olav Bjørshol and Marianne Rafaela Solberg. His birth surname was Bjørshol, but he adopted his maternal grandmother’s maiden name in 1996.

Behn attended the University of Oslo, Norway, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history and religion.

Behn was a writer and playwright. He authored three novels, three plays, and three short story collections, according to his official website. He also co-authored a book with Princess Martha Louise.

His Norwegian language books received translations into several other languages, including German, Icelandic, and Hungarian.

He is probably best known for his short story collection Sad as Hell.

He and photographer Per Heimly worked together on several TV documentaries focusing on their travels around the world.

Behn married Princess Martha Louise, the fourth in line to the Norwegian throne in 2002. Martha Louise is the only daughter and eldest child of King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway.

Behn and Princess Louise had three daughters, 16-year-old Maud, 14-year-old Leah, and 11-year-old Emma. The couple separated in 2016.

In December 2017, Behn accused Spacey of groping him 10 years earlier at a concert during the Nobel Peace Prize festivities.