Kevin Kietzman suspended from radio talk show after defending comments on Andy Reid’s son death

Kevin Kietzman, who hosts Between The Lines, an afternoon sports talk show on Kansas City’s Sports Radio 810 WHB, was suspended indefinitely from his radio talk show, according to a statement by the station on Tuesday.

The action comes after Kietzman faced heavy criticism for calling out Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, on his handling of the recent Tyreek Hill child abuse allegations.

Tyreek Hill is the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver who was recently under investigation for the alleged battery of his 3-year-old son. The child was reported to have suffered a broken arm.

Kietzman accused Reid of lack of discipline and appeared to suggest past problems in Reid’s family life were evidence that he was not good at instilling discipline.

“We are aware of the controversial comments made by Kevin Kietzman during yesterday’s broadcast of Between the Lines,” a message posted to the station’s website read. “We have decided to take the immediate step to take Kevin off the air until further notice as we review this matter.”

“We take Kevin’s comments and those of all on-air staff seriously. Kevin’s comments were clearly not to his or our standards,” the statement continued. “Please know that we will take necessary appropriate actions.”

Kevin Kietzman from sports radio 810 just said this. What are your thoughts on this, #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/SvNMwKRd1l — Chiefs Focus (@ChiefsFocus) June 24, 2019

“Andy Reid does not have a great record of fixing players. He doesn’t,” Kietzman said during his radio sports talk show on Monday. “Discipline is not his thing. It did not work out particularly well in his family life and that needs to be added to this as we’re talking about the Chiefs. He wasn’t real great at that either. He’s had a lot of things go bad on him: family and players.”

“He is not good at fixing people. He is not good at discipline,” Kietzman continued. “That is not his strength. His strength is designing football plays.”

Kietzman immediately came under fire for his comments. Many thought Keitzman was wrong to make a connection between Reid’s handling of the Hill case and his family life.

Reid and his family have been through difficult times in recent years. His oldest son Garrett battled with drug addiction for many years and served time in prison for various crimes before he died from an accidental heroin overdose in August 2012.

His second son Britt also served time on firearm and drug charges.

However, most people thought Kietzman’s comments were unfair and many called for the radio show host to be fired.

Whoever this clown is that said this, you are trash for referencing Andy Reid and his family and his son. You don’t “fix” people dumb ass. To speak about another man’s child is out of bounds. Embarrassing what people will do to try and be relevant. https://t.co/MW9QMveDbN — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) June 25, 2019

Here's Kevin Kietzman dragging Andy Reid's name through the muck. Truly disgusting audio. Cut him from 810 NOW, ban him for LIFE from American radio. pic.twitter.com/nYPVM2ua6K — 50 Sent (@ClayWendler) June 24, 2019

However, Kietzman defended his comments, saying that he was misunderstood and that he never mentioned the death of Reid’s son. He added that he was only commenting on his sons’ drug addictions and the fact that Reid hired them to work for his football team.

Holy hat what’s going on here? I never mentioned one word about the tragic death of Andy Reid’s son and quickly corrected a caller who did. I was talking about the owner’s record of “fixing” players, the team’s record and Andy’s record. I was referencing the drug (1/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

addiction and convictions for dealing drugs. When they served time and Reid hired them to work for his football teams, it was no longer a private matter. But blaming a parent for the death of their child in these circumstances is unthinkable and reprehensible. Period. It (2/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

was NEVER mentioned or discussed and NEVER entered my mind. It makes me sad that somehow that’s what some of you thought I was saying. That would be despicable. (3/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

“discipline is not his thing. It did not work out particularly well in his family life.” — Navin Johnson (@THE_natedogg) June 25, 2019

Listen to your own broadcast. I lost my daughter and found this very offensive. Pretty much way over the line. Pretty sure Andy won’t comment on this due to his high class. — Steven Smith (@ssssssmitty) June 25, 2019

It’s not “some” it’s what everyone heard. This comment wasn’t easy to avoid, the reaction of everyone that heard it is the same. Any comments about his family crosses the line. — Nick Meyer (@nckmyr) June 25, 2019

Obviously, many fans and supporters of Andy Reid did not find Kietzman’s explanation convincing.