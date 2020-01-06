Kerry Washington’s dress at the Golden Globes left little to the imagination

Kerry Washington sent some jaws dropping at last night’s Golden Globes with her choice of dress. The former star of Scandal very nearly caused a scandal by showing off quite a bit of flesh.

Washington wore a black blazer and a matching slinky silk skirt with an absolutely massive thigh-high slit. The blazer was open at the front, and she appeared to have forgone wearing a blouse underneath instead opting for a large glittering knotted belly chain that started at her chest and wove around her body.

The outfit allegedly came from luxury clothing designer Altuzarra.

She tweeted out a picture of herself in the dress before she attended the event.

Her sleek silver sandals appeared to match the belly chain. She also went for a bold red lip, and her hair grazed her shoulders with an elegant side-parting. It is suspected that she employed the use of double-sided sticking tape to hold the physics-defying shape of the outfit.

Previous appearances on the red carpet have been more modest when she was described as elegant and classic, but she definitely threw caution to the wind with this risque ensemble.

The actress received lots of praise for her daring look on social media. “What a queen. My favorite look of the night!” said one Twitter user.

Kerry Washington did NOT come to play! What a queen. My favorite look of the night! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iViwP9F14Q — Casey Vecchio (@CaseVec) January 6, 2020

“Can we talk about how beautiful Kerry Washington looked?” said another.

Can we talk about how beautiful & sexy @kerrywashington looked last night @ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DXE5kqXwqq — NamJazzy is seeing SVT!! 💕 (@NamJazzy_) January 6, 2020

She was, of course, not without her detractors, with some folks feeling the outfit was a bit too revealing.

Kerry Washington forgot to wear her top. #GoldenGlobes — Lynx (@dkelland1) January 6, 2020

Kerry herself showed on Twitter that she appreciated the praise she has gotten for wearing such a bold design.

Washington was not nominated for an award at this year’s ceremony, but she was nominated for Best Actress in 2014 for Scandal and again in 2016 for Confirmation.