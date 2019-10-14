Kenny Dixon death: Kane Brown’s drummer dies in car accident

Kenny Dixon’s death has shocked the country music world. A young father of a toddler son, he had everything ahead of him and a bright future.

Sadly, the Kane Brown drummer died in a car accident this weekend. He was only 27.

His Instagram feed was filled with joyous photos of him on tour and of his family and son.

Dixon’s fiancée Sarah Hedrick was the first to mention his passing on her Instagram feed.

“I’m at a loss of words. I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident. I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this. We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now. Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers.”

Billboard then reported the news:

“It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident…Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son, and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”

Also on Instagram, Kane Brown expressed his feelings in a tribute to his drummer and friend:

He wrote:

“Love you so much dude!!! You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy. I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!”

Kenny, A Georgia native son, leaves behind a fiancée Sarah Hendrick and a son, 3-year-old son Levi.

Adding more sadness to this news is the fact it was recent that they became engaged:

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Condolences to Kenny Dixon’s family and loved ones.