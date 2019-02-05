Kennedy Armstrong 2019: Where is Kennedy and Taylor Armstrong after RHOBH?

Kennedy Armstrong has stayed out of the spotlight since leaving RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Kennedy Armstrong was just a little girl when Taylor Armstrong was filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Born in 2006, Kennedy was spoiled with a huge birthday party on the show, as Taylor was struggling with finances, rumors of abuse, and marital troubles.

Since Taylor left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the show’s third season with random cameos a few years later, Kennedy Armstrong has stayed mostly out of the spotlight. Since she’s just 12 or 13 years old, one can imagine that Taylor wants to protect her daughter.

While Taylor Armstrong isn’t really sharing photos of her daughter online anymore, her husband John Bluher hasn’t held back. In fact, he appears to be a proud stepfather to Kennedy.

Kennedy knows I'm a life long Red Sox fan — so what hat is she grabbing in my office !! Grrrrr!! @TaylorArmstrong laughing pic.twitter.com/LwUZ1VXtPP — John Bluher (@JohnBluher) January 14, 2018

All weekend competition but the results were great – National Champions – so proud of Kennedy – fabulous flyer for Cali Sable @TaylorArmstrong and I couldn't be more proud pic.twitter.com/qOYBvKwAKn — John Bluher (@JohnBluher) April 9, 2018

National champions – Kennedy at CALI-Allstars Sable pic.twitter.com/ustM0K9UqP — John Bluher (@JohnBluher) March 11, 2018

Back in May 2014, Taylor married John Bluher, one of the lawyers who helped her get out of legal trouble after her ex-husband Russell Armstrong left her with millions of dollars in debt.

Russell infamously took his own life right before the second season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was to air in August 2011.

During the wedding reception, Bluher revealed that he was in the process of adopting Kennedy as his own now that she no longer had a father. At the time of her father’s death, Kennedy was just five years old.

While Taylor and John appeared to pursue some reality shows, including Couples Therapy in 2014, Kennedy remained out of the public eye. She seems to be a happy cheerleader based on the photos that Bluher has posted on Twitter.

Taylor Armstrong continues to speak out about her domestic violence experience, with speaking engagements as recently as September 2018. She has no plans of returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.