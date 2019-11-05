Kendra Duggar age: How old is the Counting On wife?

Kendra Duggar is the wife of Joseph Duggar. The two have been married a little over two years so far, and their courtship and everything else has played out over a few seasons on Counting On.

They just welcomed their second child over the weekend. Kendra Duggar and Joseph Duggar are parents to Garrett, and now, little Addison Renee. The baby announcement came yesterday, but she was born early in the morning on November 2.

On the most recent episode of Counting On, Kendra Duggar shared the news that she was expecting with Joseph Duggar. She planned out the reveal by sticking a sticker at the bottom of a bowl that he was going to be using. It said “baby coming soon,” and it worked perfectly for the couple.

While talking to the Counting On cameras about expecting another baby so soon following their first child, Kendra Duggar talked about how sometimes she can’t believe she is a mom. She still feels young and the responsibility of caring for a baby is a different feeling. Kendra enjoys her little boy and talked about how much joy he brings her.

Currently, Kendra Duggar is 21. She celebrated her milestone birthday back in August. Now, as a mother of two, she will be keeping busy while still enjoying her youth. She is the oldest sibling in her family and her youngest one is just a few months younger than Garrett.

As Kendra Duggar and Joseph Duggar adjust to being a family of four, they can watch their pregnancy journey on the new season of Counting On. She was the first to announce her news, but many more followed. There are a few more Duggar babies to be born this month and at least one more that will debut in 2020.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.